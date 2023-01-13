Of Course Gauri Made It To Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter Session. Question - 'First Girlfriend?'

SRK and Gauri Khan in a throwback. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan recently did an #AskSRK session on Twitter. Questions veered from SRK's upcoming film Pathaan to his family's reaction to the film's trailer. SRK managed to answer all the questions. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan also featured in one of the answers. When a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan: "Who is your first girlfriend?" SRK replied "My wife Gauri." Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 25, (their eldest child), who graduated from University Of South California. Their daughter Suhana will soon make acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam, 9, who attends school in Mumbai.

Read Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

My wife Gauri https://t.co/PyOqFUf7zz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

Last year, on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 when Gauri Khan was asked about the film title for her love story with SRK, she said, "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaenge. I love that film." KJo then said, "And yours was quite a turbulent love story." Gauri added, "Yes, it was."

Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van. Other than that, she is a film producer and made her debut as an author in the year 2020.