Pics From Saira Banu's Grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal And Arya's Chennai Reception

After a fairytale wedding in Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace, actor couple Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya hosted a reception in Chennai for their family and friends. Sayyeshaa, grandniece of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar, shared photos from Thursday night's event on Instagram and wrote: "A big thank you to all of you for giving us so much love! Here are a few pictures from a small gathering we had in Chennai last night!" In one of the photos, Sayyeshaa and Arya posed with the actress' mother Shaheen Banu (Saira Banu's niece). Sayyeshaa Saigal was dressed in a bridal red saree accessorised with a kundan choker. She finished out her look with sindoor.

Here are photos from Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's Chennai reception:

Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya married as per Muslim rituals on March 10. Before the wedding, a sangeet ceremony and a pre-wedding bash was hosted in Hyderabad. Saira Banu attended all the wedding festivities in Hyderabad.

Sayyeshaa also shared pictures from her wedding on Instagram and captioned it: "The love of my life and my happily ever after...my husband!" Arya shared some photos on his Instagram page and wrote: "Qubool Hai... Qubool Hai... Qubool Hai... For life."

Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya met while filming Ghajinikanth, which released in 2018.

Sayyeshaa debuted on the big screen with Telugu film Akhil (2015) and then featured in 2016's Shivaay. Arya has starred in films like Arinthum Ariyamalum (also his debut film), Naan Kadavul, Madrasapattinam, Raja Rani and Arrambam.

Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya are also co-starring in Kaappaan slated for October 2019 release.

