Sayyeshaa Saigal Marries Actor Arya, Saira Banu Blesses Grandniece

Highlights
- Sayyeshaa and Arya met while filming 2018's Ghajinikanth
- They are co-starring in Kaappaan slated for October 2019 release
- Sayyeshaa is best-known for her role in Shivaay
Actress Sayyeshaa Saigal, grandniece of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar, married actor Arya as per Muslim traditions in Hyderabad on Sunday. Sayyeshaa, dressed in bridal red, was photographed on the stage with her family including Saira Banu, who looked graceful in a black saree. Sayyeshaa's wedding ceremony was preceded by a sangeet ceremony and a pre-wedding bash in Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace. Over the weekend, a picture of Saira Banu dancing with her niece Shaheen Banu (mother of the bride) during the sangeet ceremony went crazy viral. Sayyeshaa Saigal, is best-known for her role in Ajay Devgn's Shivaay, met Arya when they were filming 2018 film Ghajinikanth.
Here are pictures from their wedding ceremony held on Sunday:
Meanwhile, this was Sayyeshaa and Arya's look for the pre-wedding bash, which was also attended by south celebs such as Allu Arjun, Suriya and Jyothika.
Celebrity guests at Sayyeshaa and Arya's sangeet included the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Anju Mahendroo and Khushi Kapoor. Here are some posts from the sangeet:
Had a Great Performance For Pre-Wedding Event of To Be Bride #sayyeshaa , Grand Daughter of Legendary Saira Banu ji. Mumma Shaheen, you are too cute . And it was lovely catching up after long time @moinbeg @ruhankapoorofficial @aditya.pancholi #aboutlastnight #PBLive #gigtime #PreWedding #aryasayyeshaa #sairabanu
Sayyeshaa debuted on the big screen with Telugu film Akhil (2015). She is the daughter of actor producer Sumeet Saigal and actress Shaheen Banu (Maha-Sangram and Ayee Milan Ki Raat), niece of Saira Banu. Sumeet and Shaheen were married from 1990 to 2003. Meanwhile, Arya has starred in films like Arinthum Ariyamalum (also his debut film), Naan Kadavul, Madrasapattinam, Raja Rani and Arrambam.
Sayyeshaa Segal and Arya are co-starring in KV Anand's Kaappaan, slated for October 2019 release. The film also features Suriya and Mohanlal.