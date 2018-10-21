Pics From Kareena Kapoor's Lunch Date With Soha Ali Khan And Friends

Kareena Kapoor photographed with Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor stepped out in style for a lunch date with sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, Prianka Singha (wife of Rannvijay Singha) and other friends. They were pictured outside a suburban Mumbai restaurant. Kareena opted for a black top and trouser for the day out while Soha wore a black printed dress. Kareena paired her OOTD with a neckpiece, a pair of trendy shades and a brown tote bag. The duo smiled for the paparazzi gathered outside the restaurant before taking a seat in their respective cars. Kareena and Soha's pictures are all over the Internet. Take a look.

(Saturday with Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan).

Kareena and Saif's son Taimur and Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi also trended on Saturday for their viral pictures from a Navrati celebration at their playschool with other kids. Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya, who is Taimur's classmate, was also there. The trio were dressed cutely in traditional outfits.

Can't get enough of these adorable photos of Taimur, Inaaya and Laksshya.

Inaaya recently turned a year-old. Her birthday party was attended by Kareena and Taimur.

Last month, the Khans and the Kemmus went to a family vacation to Maldives. Soha and Kunal treated us to some fabulous pictures from their holiday.

Last seen in Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor's next films are - Takht and Good News. Soha's last film was Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. In 2017, she debuted as an author and launched her book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.