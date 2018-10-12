What Happens When Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor Party Together

Kareena and Karisma at celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri's birthday party (courtesy tanghavri)

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, who made their debut at Bollywood's showbiz parties not far ago, hung out with the likes of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar at celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri's birthday party recently. While the birthday girl let us inside her star-studded birthday party with glimpses of last night, more pictures and videos on social media revealed the Dhadak actress had loads of fun with the Kapoor sisters and her mentor KJo in tow. In video shared by fan-clubs, it's evident that Kareena and Jacqueline's favourite props from the part were the birthday balloons. Janhvi too joined in the fun as she tried to make a crown on Jacqueline's head with balloons.

Needless to say that the guests were also dressed to kill - Kareena was ravishing in a one-shoulder ruffled dress in scarlet while Malaika, known for the fashionista she is, checked into the party in a shimmer dress paired with white boots. Amrita kept it simple and classy in a black thigh-high slit dress while Karisma was in the mood for monochrome fashion. Janhvi's denim game was strong as she opted for denim on denim.

Janhvi and Khushi have bonded with Kareena, Karisma and Jacqueline before - the photos from last night reminded us of how the lot let their hair down at Sonam Kapoor's reception in May. Sridevi's daughters have also hung out with Priyanka Chopra, ahead of her engagement, in August. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena are not just party buddies but the two will co-star in Karan Johar's period drama Takht. The ensemble cast of Takht also includes Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.