Pics: Band Baaja Baraat At Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Venue

Baraatis pictured outside wedding venue.

Finally, the moment that we are waiting for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding is here. The couple is set to marry today (February 7) in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and ahead of the wedding, we have brought you some pictures of baraat. In the images, some men can be seen in traditional pink outfits holding floral chhatris (umbrellas decorated with flowers). One of the men can be seen holding a flag that reads, "Delhi". Seeing the images, it seems pink is the colour of the wedding ceremony. They all are seen entering Suryagarh Palace (the wedding venue), while a woman can be seen assisting them.

Check out the images below:

Kiara and Sidharth, who fell in love on the sets of Shershaah, reportedly hosted the Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies on Monday.

The wedding is being attended by their family and close friends, including Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Karan Johar (he launched Sidharth in Student Of The Year), Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Juhi Chawla.

Yesterday, Juhi updated her Insta family by dropping pictures from a flight on her Instagram stories and wrote, "#SidKiara". Also, she interacted with the media stationed outside Jaisalmer airport and said, "Main to shaadi attend karne jaa rahi hun. Unko humari blessings hai, bohot hi sundar Jodi hai Kiara aur Sidharth ki (I'm going to attend the wedding. Kiara and Sidharth are most beautiful couple)," as per a report in ANI.

On the work front, Kiara Advani had a successful year in 2022 as her films - Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Govinda Naam Mera - were well received by the audience. Next, she will be seen in RC 15 and Satyprem Ki Katha. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu. Next, he will be seen in Karan Johar's Yodha.

