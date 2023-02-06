Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding: Old Video Of Them Dancing Goes Viral

Screebgrabs of Kiara-Sidharth dancing at Armaan-Anissa's reception (courtesy: sidharth.malhotra.fc)

The internet has become very excited of a viral clip of actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dancing at what seems to be wedding festivities of some sort – it isn't, however, their sangeet, as fans have been speculating. The Shershaah co-stars, expected to marry this week, attended the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra in 2020; the viral footage of them dancing is from then. The clip shows Kiara, dressed in a metallic lehenga, dancing with Sidharth, who looks sharp in a black bandhgala. The footage has been shot from the DJ's console and shows a dance party in full swing.

Watch the viral video here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's own sangeet is reportedly to be held today although there has been no confirmation of any dates or details. The couple are currently in Rajasthan where their wedding festivities are being celebrated at the luxury resort Suryagarh near Jaisalmer. Kiara, Sidharth and their families were spotted arriving at Jaisalmer airport over the weekend. Also pictured flying into Jaisalmer were Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal. Karan Johar launched Sidharth in 2012 film Student Of The Year, directed Kiara in Lust Stories and has produced several of the actors' films. Shahid and Kiara co-starred in the 2019 smash hit Kabir Singh.

It all began for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of Shershaah, which released to rave reviews in 2021. Kiara, last seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, has two big films coming up – Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan, and Telugu superstar Ram Charan's next film which is currently filming. Sidharth's new film Mission Majnu is currently streaming and he's working on the Dharma project Yodha.