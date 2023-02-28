Pics: At Gulmohar Screening, Manoj Bajpayee's Plus One Was Wife Shabana Raza

Manoj Bajpayee was pictured with wife Shabana Raza at Gulmohar screening.

Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar is all set to release on March 3 on Disney Plus Hotstar. And ahead of the release, the makers hosted a special screening, which was attended by the celebs on Tuesday. However, what grabbed our attention was Manoj's plus one - wife Shabana Raza. Yes, she made a rare appearance at a screening. As they arrived, the couple happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. Shabana looked pretty in a shimmery top paired with black pants. She added a black jacket to accentuate her look. On the other hand, Manoj looked dashing in a formal outfit.

Take a look at Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana's picture below:

Gulmohar stars, Suraj Sharma, Simran Rishi Bagga, Kaveri Seth and Santhy, were also spotted at a screening.

Other celebs who attended Gulmohar screening were Tanuja, Nandita Das, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saiyami Kher, Raashii Khanna, Alka Yagnik, Boman Irani with wife Zenobia Irani and Sharmila Tagore's daughter Saba Ali Khan.

Check out the pictures below:

Coming back to Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana, the couple is rarely spotted together at an event. Last month, Manoj Bajpayee shared many pictures from his vacation with his wife Shabana and daughter Ava Nayla. In the images, Manoj, Shabana and their daughter Ava Nayla can be seen enjoying the holidays to the fullest. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Cherishing beautiful moments with family & friends," followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gulmohar, co-starring Sharmila Tagore, Suraj Sharma and others.

