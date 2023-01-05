Inside Manoj Bajpayee, Wife Shabana Raza And Daughter Ava Nayla's Holiday With Friends

Manoj Bajpayee shared this picture. (courtesy: bajpayee.manoj)

Manoj Bajpayee is busy holidaying with his wife Shabana Raza and daughter Ava Nayla and friends in an undisclosed location. The actor shared pictures from his vacation diaries in which he is happily posing for the camera. The first image is a group picture, followed by Manoj happily posing with Shabana and Ava. The third picture is of his daughter cycling and exploring the place, followed by fun group pictures. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Cherishing beautiful moments with family & friends," followed by a heart emoticon.

Last year, Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi died at the age of 80 on December 8. He shared a long post paying tribute to his mother a few days later. An excerpt from his note read, "A tribute to an IRON LADY, my Mother! That's what I call her! A Mother of six children and wife to the most gentleman farmer! She protected her family from all the evil eyes and intentions of this unforgiving world and supported her husband in fulfilling every child's needs while sacrificing her own dreams. She was an alpha woman who ruled her world with an unflinching eye! wish I could go back in time to see my mother grow into the amazing strong-headed individual that she was!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee has been featured in critically-acclaimed films such as Satya, Shool, Pinjar, Gangs Of Wasseypur and many more. The actor was last seen in the popular web series The Family Man. Next, he will be seen in Despatch, Gulmohar and Joram.