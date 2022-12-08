Manoj Bajpayee's Mother Geeta Devi Dies At 80

A file photo of Manoj Bajpayee with his mom. (courtesy: ManojBajpayee)

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi died at the age of 80 on Thursday morning at a hospital in New Delhi, reported news agency PTI. The news of Manoj Bajpayee's mother's death was shared by the actor's spokesperson. According to the actor's spokesperson, his mother Geeta Devi was unwell for over 20 days and she died on Thursday at 8.30 am at the Delhi hospital. "Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30 am. She wasn't keeping well for the past 20 days and was undergoing treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital," the statement from the spokesperson read. Geeta Devi is survived by two other sons and three daughters.

Last year, actor Manoj Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee died at the age of 83 in October in Delhi.

Manoj Bajpayee has featured in critically-acclaimed films such as Satya, Shool, Pinjar, Gangs Of Wasseypur and Aligarh among many others. The actor is the recipient of 3 National Film Awards for his performances in the 1999 film Satya (for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Award), a special jury National Award for Pinjar (2003) and much recently for his performance in Bhonsle.

Manoj Bajpayee's recently-released projects include the web-series The Family Man season 2, Ray, Dial 100 and Silence... Can You Hear It?. His 2017 film Gali Guleiyan, which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival, MAMI Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival and Cleveland International Film Festival, recently released on OTT platform this year and opened to stellar reviews.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)