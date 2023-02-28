Manoj Bajpayee On Rejection: 'At The Time Of Failure, I Didn't Become A Bad Actor'

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from the video. (courtesy: Arth - A Culture Fest)

Manoj Bajpayee recently opened up about how he dealt with rejections and failure in his career. Speaking at the Arth: A Culture Fest, the actor said, “When there is no work, there is a lot of work.” Manoj Bajpayee added that rejection, failure or success doesn't define a person. He added, “Rejection never defines you. Failure never defines you. Similarly, success doesn't define you. Manoj Bajpayee jo actor aaj hai woh 30 saal pehlay bhi wahi actor tha. [There has been no change in the last 30 years. I am the same actor.]

Talking about failure and what kept him going, Manoj Bajpayee added, “At the time of failure, I didn't become a bad actor. I was the same actor. Jo main kaam kar raha tha woh commercial market ka jo interpretation uske hisab se main failure tha. But meri naazro main mera kaam faliure nahi tha. [At that time, my work wasn't up to the mark according to the interpretation of commercial market. But that's wasn't the case for me.]”

He continued, “Main sirf ek baat janta hai. Eki din ayega mauka milega aur main aa jaunga. [I was confident that one day I will get a chance to make a comeback.] The video was shared by Neelesh Misra on Instagram with the caption, “When there is no work, there is a lot of work.” Life lessons on dealing with rejection and failure from the one and only Manoj Bajpayee. As I have said in this conversation, “Manoj Bajpayee aise hi nahin bante.”'

Manoj Bajpayee will soon be seen in the film Gulmohar. The movie also stars veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, Nargis Nandal, and Tripti Sahu are also part of the project. The Rahul Chittella directorial will be released on March 3 on Disney Plus Hostar.