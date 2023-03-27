Pics: Aryan Khan Parties With Mahikaa Rampal, Sohail Khan's Son Nirvan And Others

Orhan Awatramani shared this picture. (courtesy: orry1)

Orhan Awatramani often shares pictures with celebs' kids on his Instagram handle offering his followers a sneak peek into their lives. Speaking of which, Orhan has shared many pictures from a party and guess what who made a rare appearance - Aryan Khan. Others who attended the party were Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan, Arjun Rampal elder's daughter Mahikaa and Shraddha Kapoor's cousin Priyank Sharma. In one of the images, Orhan is happily posing with Aryan, who looks dapper in a black t-shirt paired with matching pants and a white jacket.

Orhan Awatramani shared two pictures with Mahikaa Rampal in which they are twinning in brown ensembles. Check out below:

Nirvan Khan can be seen happily posing for the camera with Orhan and a friend. He looks dapper in a grey t-shirt and black pants.

TV actress Roshni Walia also shared pictures with Aryan Khan and singer Zara Khan on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote, "About last night."

A few days ago, Nirvan Khan and Mahikaa Rampal were spotted partying with Ananya Panday's sister Rysa and Naomika Saran, Twinkle Khanna's niece.

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, he is all set to enter Bollywood as a filmmaker. Last year in December, he shared a post on his Instagram handle announcing his first project with Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. He revealed that he completed the writing of his first project. Aryan shared a picture that shows the script and a clapboard with "Red Chillies Entertainment" written on it. In the caption, he wrote, "Wrapped with the writing... can't wait to say action (camera emoticon).

Aryan Khan's sister Suhana Khan is also set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.