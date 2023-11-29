Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Soni Razdan At Shaheen's Birthday Dinner

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pictured in Mumbai last night.

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt celebrated her birthday with family in Mumbai last night. Shaheen stepped out for dinner with sister Alia, brother-in-law Ranbir Kapoor and mom Soni Razdan. Alia and Ranbir were all smiles as they were pictured outside the venue in their car. Alia wore black, Ranbir complemented her in white. The birthday girl was dressed in pink. Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor waved at the papaparazzi stationed outside the Mumbai eatery. Earlier, Alia Bhatt had shared a wish for sister Shaheen, in which she wrote, "You are joy .. you are light. May we every now and then have a fight. You are sunshine, you are breeze. Please please always take care of your knees. I am not a writer.. I am not a poet. I'm just your loving sister and I'm sure you know it. Happy birthday my sweetie."

See the photos from last night here:

This is what Alia Bhatt posted:

This year, Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi this year. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra.

Ranbir Kapoor married his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year.