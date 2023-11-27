Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Darlings Alia Bhatt And Vijay Varma Pose Together After Big Win Last Night

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt Mess)

Darlings' Hamza and Badru AKA actors Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma had a reunion of sorts at the Filmfare OTT Awards last night as the two were seen posing together with their respective lady in black. The picture was posted by Alia Bhatt, who took home the Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) award for her Netflix debut Darlings. Her co-star in the film Vijay Varma also bagged an award but it was for his role in Amazon Prime web series Dahaad. Alia Bhatt, who was accompanied by her sister Shaheen at the event, summarized her experience in a lovely post. She captioned it, "Filmfare night." In a set of pictures shared, we see her holding her award, posing with her sister Shaheen, Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen and co-star Vijay Varma. For the event, Alia Bhatt slipped into a black gown and looked effortlessly chic.

Some other stars winning big after impressing the audience with their stellar performances were Suvinder Vicky, who was awarded Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama for his role in the Netflix series Kohrra and actress Rajshri Deshpande, who won Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama for portraying the role of Neelam Krishnamoorthy in Trial By Fire.

Vijay Varma, who gave a spine-chilling performance in the crime series Dahaad, was honoured with the Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama while his co-star Sonakshi Sinha won the Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama. She shared the award with Karishma Tanna for Hansal Mehta's Scoop, which was based on the life of former crime reporter Jigna Vora.

Alia Bhatt was last seen attending a GQ event held in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt shared some photos of her OOTN on her Instagram profile. The actress was dressed in a wine Gucci jumpsuit. See the photos posted by the actress here:

This year, Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She recently received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi this year. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra.