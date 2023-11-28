To Shaheen Bhatt, Birthday Wishes From Sisters Alia, Pooja And Mom Soni: 'You Are Joy'

Alia and Shaheen were recently spotted together at an award function

Alia Bhatt's big sister Shaheen celebrates her 35th birthday today and who could wish her in the most adorable way apart from her younger sister? Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of images with Shaheen on her Instagram feed. There's a picture from their childhood days in which Shaheen can be seen combing her little sister's hair. Apart from a picture-perfect frame of the duo, Alia shared a couple of goofy images with the birthday girl. Alia claimed in her caption that she is not a poet. However her caption was full of poetic essence. The caption read, "you are joy .. you are light. may we every now and then have a fight. you are sunshine, you are breeze. please please always take care of your knees. I am not a writer.. I am not a poet..I'm just your loving sister and I'm sure you know it. happy birthday my sweetie." Take a look at her post here:

Pooja Bhatt didn't forget to wish Shaheen too. Pooja shared a family portrait comprising Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razadan, Shaheen, Alia and herself. She also shared a few throwback images from their famjam moments. Pooja wrote in the caption, "To Shaheen- the Wonder Woman in all our lives.. I quote from Wonder Woman-"Sisters in battle, I am shield and blade to you. As I breathe, your enemies will know no sanctuary. While I live, your cause is mine." Love you wise one! Have the happiest birthday EVER." Take a look:

Shaheen's mother Soni Razdan also joined the party. Sharing a few images of Shaheen from their outings and lunch date, Soni wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to my beauty. My cutie. My sweetie patootie. Not to mention my trip advisor, co-traveller and psychoanalyst/ life advice giver and general advisor of Many Things. Wish you only the best of everything always, God only knows where I'd be without you @shaheenb." Take a look at the post here:

Shaheen often accompanies sister Alia to parties, screenings and events. Shaheen and Alia made a stylish appearance together at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 a couple of days back. Mahesh Bhatt was previously married to Kiran Bhatt. They share children Pooja and Rahul. Mahesh and Soni Razdan are parents to Alia and Shaheen.