Pics: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran And Others At Party For Drishyam 2's Rs 150 Crore

Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu at the screening.

The makers of Drishyam 2 hosted a success party in the wake of the film's stellar box office performance. The film crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in its second week. The success party was attended by the film's cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta. The film's producer Bhushan Kumar were also pictured at the party. Akshaye Khanna, who stars in the film, was MIA. Also pictured at the screening was veteran actor Anupam Kher, director duo Abbas-Mustan. Ishita Dutta arrived with her actor husband Vatsal Sheth.

See the photos from Drishyam 2 success bash here:

Drishyam 2 opened to largely positive reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote this about Ajay Devgn's performance: "On the acting front, Ajay Devgn strides through Drishyam 2 with confidence. But Akshaye Khanna is a bundle of mannerisms."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios, Drishyam 2 released in theatres on November 18. Other than Akshaye Khanna, Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film also stars Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutt in pivotal roles.

Drishyam 2 is the second installment of Drishyam, which showcased the story of Ajay Devgn's character Vijay Salgaonkar, who tricked the police after his daughter accidentally kills the villainous son of a cop (played by Tabu). The film was a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit that featured Mohanlal in lead role.