Pic: Madhuri Dixit's Smile Is As Bright As The Maldives Sun

Hello there, Madhuri Dixit! The actress, who has been holidaying in Maldives with her husband Shriram Nene, has actively been posting pictures from her vacation. On Friday night, she shared a stunning shot, with a postcard-worthy background. In the picture, the actress can be seen dressed in a top with floral prints. She paired it with pink shots and accessorised it with a bright smile. The actress can be seen sporting minimal make-up in the picture. "The magic hour," she captioned the post. The comments section of her post was filled up with heart emojis from fans.

A few days ago, she shared this perfect shot from Maldives on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "The sheer magnificence of mother nature."

During her stay in the Maldives, the actress gave us a glimpse of her date nights on the beach with husband Shriram Nene. See the pictures here:

Madhuri Dixit stays with her family in Mumbai. She married Shriram Nene, a doctor, in the year 1999 and the couple are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan.

Madhuri Dixit will soon be making her debut in the digital world with Netflix's upcoming series, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The actress has previously collaborated with Netflix for a Marathi drama titled 15th August, which was her debut project as a producer. In terms of films, she was last seen in the 2019 period drama Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. During the lockdown last year, she released her first single titled Candle.