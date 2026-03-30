Anupam Kher Reacts To <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Success: 'Ignore People Calling The Film Propaganda'

Anupam Kher, on Monday, spoke about the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, emphasising that audiences choose what they want to watch and dismissing claims of cinema being propaganda.

While speaking to the media at the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, he said, "I think we should ignore people who are calling cinema propaganda. We are putting too much energy into them. They are redundant and irrelevant. Let's celebrate the success of The Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar. People are not idiots. They are not going to attend a 12 o'clock show that is housefull unless they genuinely like the film. People go to watch films because they enjoy them. I think we should say rest in peace to those who are calling it propaganda."

Reflecting on the role of cinema in society, Kher added, "Can cinema change people? Yes, it can. It depends on the individuals sitting in the dark auditorium. But cinema is also a business, like any other. Many people run channels as a business; they don't do it just to tell a story. But if I go to watch a film, I may take something away from it."

Kher also praised the film festival for educating audiences and bringing people together, while highlighting the significance of his film Tanvi The Great. "I also want to share that Tanvi The Great has completed 25 weeks in theatres. It's a silver jubilee. It was my belief that we should run the film in limited theatres, and for it to be re-released and complete 25 weeks is a great achievement," he said.

Speaking about the importance of trained actors, Kher emphasised, "Today, there is no possibility of becoming an actor without training. I have survived 41 years in cinema and nearly 52 years in professional theatre, with over 550 films, only because I am a trained actor. OTT platforms have created opportunities for actors, technicians, directors and writers. Festivals are important for exchanging ideas and celebrating cinema."

Kher also shared his enthusiasm for the festival in Delhi, saying, "I took a tour of the entire venue. It's fabulous. The vibe is amazing. I'm very happy that my film Tanvi The Great is also being screened here. I believe this festival will do very well, and I congratulate the organisers, the Chief Minister, the government, and the cultural and tourism departments."

Tanvi The Great also stars Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nassar, and Iain Glen of Game of Thrones fame.

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