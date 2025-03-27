<i>Peddi</i> First Look: Ram Charan, With A Nose Ring, Looks Unrecognisable

Ram Charan treated fans to a special gift on his 40th birthday today (March 27). The actor unveiled the first look posters of his next film RC16, which has now been titled Peddi.

Peddi, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, is a pan-Indian project. Janhvi Kapoor has been cast as the female lead.

Ram Charan looks unrecognisable in the posters. In the first image, the South star is seen with long hair and an untamed beard. His intense gaze can send chills down the spine. He lights up a cigar, exuding signature swag.

The next snap shows Ram Charan holding a worn-out cricket bat. He appears fierce, standing in a village stadium, illuminated by floodlights.

Ram Charan's side note read, “A fight for identity. RC16 is Peddi. A Buchi Babu Sana film. An AR Rahman musical.”

Reacting to the posters, Ram Charan's cousin and actor Varun Tej Konidela dropped multiple fire emojis.

Fans were equally delighted with the poster release. They also wished the actor a Happy Birthday in the comments section. “Happy Birthday, Charan Annaa,” wrote one user. “Happy Birthday, Ram Charan, from Darling Fans,” said another.

A Ram Charan admirer opined, “All Records Will Be Broken.” “Boss on fire,” noted an individual.

Previously, on Janhvi Kapoor's 28th birthday (March 6), Buchi Babu Sana shared her first-look poster from Peddi on X (formerly Twitter). The director also wished the actress a happy birthday.

In the poster, Janhvi Kapoor is smiling from ear to ear. She is holding a baby goat in her arms.

Sharing the poster, Buchi Babu Sana wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Janhvi Kapoor. Loved working with you and I can't wait for everyone to see your terrific character on screen RC16.”

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #janhvikapoor Loved working with you and I can't wait for everyone to see your terrific character on screen???? #RC16 pic.twitter.com/t0bbBtWaiO — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) March 6, 2025

Peddi, presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, is bankrolled by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas. Besides Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.