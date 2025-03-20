Janhvi Kapoor And Ajay Devgn Seek Blessings At Mumbai's Krishna Kali Temple

Several pictures and videos of Janhvi Kapoor and Ajay Devgn seeking blessings at Mumbai's Krishna Kali Temple have surfaced online. However, the two did not arrive together.

Janhvi Kapoor kept it simple in an all-white salwar kameez set, while Ajay Devgn opted for a white shirt and Khakee pants. Both of them had a tikaa on their forehead, and garlands around their neck, after offering their prayers.

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her pilgrimage visits, which are quite often.

Earlier in January, Janhvi had gone to Tirumala, to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara. Her favourite is the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Janhvi often visits this temple with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film has a star cast featuring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is slated to hit the screens on September 12, 2025. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank's Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

Janhvi will also be sharing screen space for the first time with Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari, it is Dinesh Vijan's upcoming directorial. The film will be a cross-cultural love story set against the backdrop of the picturesque backwaters of Kerala. It will be helmed by Tushar Jalota and will be released in theatres on July 25, 2025.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in a cameo role in Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad which had Rasha Thadani and his nephew Aaman Devgan in the lead. He was also seen in the blockbuster Singham Again.

