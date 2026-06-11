<i>Peddi</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Ram Charan's Film Is Steady At Rs 187.25 Crore In India

Ram Charan's Peddi retains its hold at the box office after a week.

The film's domestic total stands at Rs 187.25 crore (net), while the worldwide number reaches Rs 271.33 crore (gross). Despite receiving huge backlash over Janhvi's portrayal in the film, the box-office figures have not been impacted.

Breaking down the numbers

On Day 7, Peddi collected a net of Rs 7.55 crore across 7,535 shows as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to Rs 222.53 crore and total India net collections to Rs 187.25 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.80 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 48.80 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 271.33 crore.

Significance of Peddi in Telugu cinema

The film has emerged as one of the biggest openers in Telugu cinema history and is the 11th Telugu film to achieve the coveted Rs 100 crore worldwide opening-day milestone.

"The achievement highlights Ram Charan's box-office pull and marks one of the biggest openings of his career. The result is particularly significant for the actor as it comes after the disappointing theatrical performance of Game Changer, reaffirming his status as one of Telugu cinema's biggest stars," reported trade tracker Sacnilk.

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli and headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR made a whopping Rs 223 crore worldwide on day one.

Peddi backlash

Apart from minting money, Peddi came under severe scrutiny over Janhvi Kapoor's hyper‑sexualised portrayal in the film. Celebrities from different walks of life shared their thoughts during the debate. Director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology and said he would make necessary changes following the backlash.

An excerpt from his note read: "Every woman deserves to be respected, valued and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely."

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.