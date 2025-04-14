Pawan Kalyan's Wife Anna Lezhneva Donates Hair At Tirumala Amid Son's Recovery Following Singapore Fire Incident

Anna Lezhneva, wife of actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, recently donated her hair at the Tirumala Tirupati temple as an act of gratitude following their son Mark Shankar's recovery from a fire accident at his school in Singapore last week.

Her temple visit took place on Sunday, and visuals from the trip have since gone viral on social media.

A statement from Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Party read, "In keeping with tradition, Anna offered her hair at Padmavati Kalyana Katta and participated in rituals."

The press release further noted, along with confirmation from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), that Anna, who is a Russian Orthodox Christian, completed formalities at Gayatri Sadan by signing a declaration of faith in the Lord, as per temple protocol, before taking part in the rituals.

According to earlier reports, Mark had suffered injuries to his hands and lungs during the fire. He was admitted to a local hospital in Singapore, where he underwent bronchoscopy to assess the extent of lung damage from smoke inhalation. Pawan Kalyan had addressed the media soon after the incident to share updates on his son's condition.

The tragic incident had also claimed the life of another child.

On April 13, the family returned to Hyderabad. A video of Pawan Kalyan carrying his son Mark at the airport, alongside Anna and their daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova, surfaced online.

Following their return, the actor-politician extended his gratitude to his fans, Janasena Party members, colleagues and fellow politicians for their unwavering support during his family's difficult time.