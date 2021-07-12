Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande Begins Shoot With Shaheer Sheikh

Ankita Lokhande with Shaheer Sheikh. (Image courtesy: zee5 )

Highlights Pavitra Rishta starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav Deshmukh

The role of Manav Deshmukh is now played by actor Shaheer Sheikh

Ankita Lokhande has reprised her role as Archana

The audience will once again see the chemistry on Manav and Archana onscreen. Yes, we are talking about the new season of popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. The role of Manav Deshmukh is now played by actor Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita has reprised her role as Archana. Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in Mumbai on June 14 last year, rose to fame as the lead on Pavitra Rishta, an Ekta Kapoor-produced soap opera that has returned for a new season. On Sunday evening, ALTBalaji - Ekta Kapoor's digital platform - shared a few photos of Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh, Usha Nadkarni (who played Savita Deshmukh), Asheema Vardaan and Randeep Rai from the first day of Pavitra Rishta 2's shoot.

"Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories! Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana," read the caption on ALTBalaji's post.

Check it out here:

Ankita Lokhande also shared a couple of videos of herself from the sets of Pavitra Rishta 2. She can be seen holding the show's clapboard in one clip while in another, she can be seen introducing her character Archana. Take a look:

Meanwhile, for all Sushant Singh Rajput fans, a montage of Pavitra Rishta memories featuring the late actor and Ankita Lokhande:

The first season of Pavitra Rishta, which aired on Zee TV, also featured Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Mrinalini Tyagi, Ankit Narang, Karan Veer Mehra, Savita Prabhune, Parag Tyagi, Priya Marathe and Yamini Thakur, among many others. The show ran from 2009 to 2014. Because of the show, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande became household names. Sushant later switched to films.