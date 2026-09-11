"Patriarchy Is Not Only The Fault Of Men": Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently shared her views on sexism and deeply rooted patriarchal attitudes in the film industry, and how such issues affect women in society. The actress, who is gearing up for her upcoming courtroom drama Hunkkaar – The Roar, addressed the issue during the trailer launch of the series.

Speaking about how women often have to fight against societal conditioning to make their voices heard, the Dangal actress said patriarchy cannot be blamed solely on men, as women are also part of a system that has been deeply ingrained in society.

According to IANS, Fatima said, “Patriarchy is not only the fault of men. There are also women in it. They are also included. It internalizes. And we are all born in the same conditioning. And we have to fight it,” acknowledging that patriarchy is “deeply ingrained.”

Sharing an example from the film industry, Fatima recalled being in meetings where she was presented with a female-centric story about a woman trying to find her voice.

Fatima said, “Even I have been in such rooms, where you go to a room, the producer tells you that this is a mind-blowing film for you. Then, the role is of a woman who is trying to find a voice.” While the idea centred on a woman, women's empowerment and social politics, the actor pointed out the irony of finding herself as the only woman in the room.

“The irony is that when you try to say something, she won't appreciate it. She can't handle it. And then, she will make weird jokes, or she will mansplain. Because she will tell us how women feel when there is a violent crime. She will tell us that actually, it's not that bad. It's like this,” Fatima explained.

However, the actor also emphasised that the way forward was to “learn to stand up for yourself and fight.” Meanwhile, Fatima takes on the role of a no-nonsense police officer in the upcoming courtroom drama. The show is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Priyanka Chopra's production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, and Mangata Films Production.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is known for her performances in films including Dangal, Ludo, Dhak Dhak, Sam Bahadur and Ajeeb Daastaans.

Also Read | Nayyi Navelli Teaser: Yami Gautam In A 'Daayan' Avatar Wants You To Think 'Big'