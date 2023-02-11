Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is Racing Towards Rs 450 Crore Mark

SRK in Pathaan. (courtesy: taranadarsh)

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan is smashing all box office records - one day at a time. The film has managed to collect Rs 448.25 crore within 17 days of its release, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh mentioned that the film collected Rs 5.75 crore on Friday alone. He also stated that the film will cross the Rs 450 crore mark on Saturday. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Pathaan grows at national chains on (third Fri): Thu Rs 2.42 cr, Fri 2.58 cr... Expect substantial growth/jump on [third] Sat and Sun, when single screens join the party... Will cross 450 cr today [third Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr. Total: Rs 448.25 cr. Hindi. India biz."

Taran Adarsh also broke down the collections of the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film and he tweeted: "Pathaan Tamil + Telugu [Week 2]: Fri 15 lacs. Total: Rs 16.55 cr. Note: Pathaan Hindi + Tamil + Telugu combined biz: Rs 464.80 cr. India biz. Nett BOC."

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Box office success aside, the film has been equally adept at impressing critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee have the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "Pathaan swings and strikes with all the style and aplomb in the world. It will be a hard act to follow. "

The spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film released in theatres last month. The film also featured Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Salman Khan also featured in a cameo appearance in the film.