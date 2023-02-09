Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 15: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is At Rs 436 Crore And Very Much Counting

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster new release Pathaan made Rs 6.50 crore at the domestic box office on Day 15, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's collection in its second week is "extraordinary," he added – Pathaan's current total in India business is Rs 436.75 crore. Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, released around the world on January 25 and has demolished several box office records since. "Pathaan continues its victorious march on weekdays. Will collect Rs 91 crore (plus/minus) in Week 2, which is an extraordinary number. (Week 2) Friday Rs 13.50 crore, Saturday Rs 22.50 crore, Sunday Rs 27.50 crore, Monday Rs 8.25 crore, Tuesday Rs 7.50 crore, Wednesday Rs 6.50 crore. Total: Rs 436.75 crore. Hindi. India biz," tweeted Mr Adarsh.

Pathaan's Tamil and Telugu versions made Rs 25 lakh on Wednesday, bringing the total earned by the dubs so far to Rs 16.20 crore. Added to the Hindi ticket sales, the film has collected Rs 452.95 crore at the domestic box office.

Pathaan is already the most profitable film made by Bollywood at the Indian box office, competing only with the Hindi dubs of South blockbusters Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's first release since 2018's Zero, not counting last year's Brahmastra in which he had a cameo. On Wednesday, SRK captioned a picture of himself: "The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on Pathaan."

Pathaan, set in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent. Deepika Padukone co-stars as ISI agent Rubai and John Abraham plays the film's big bad – agent-gone-rogue Jim.