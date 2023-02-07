Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 13 - Shah Rukh Khan's Film Inches Towards KGF: Chapter 2's Numbers

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is slowly closing the gap between itself and the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 at the domestic box office, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Day 13, its second Monday in theatres, Pathaan made Rs 8.25 crore bringing its box office total up to Rs 422.75 crore. The drop in revenue on Monday is because ticket prices have been reduced by Pathaan producers Yash Raj Films, Mr Adarsh reported. Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, opened in over 100 countries on January 25 and has broken a series of box office records since.

"Pathaan is super-strong on (second) Monday (weekday rates) especially after collecting a humongous total till Weekend 2. Inches closer to KGF 2 Hindi lifetime business. (Week 2) Friday 13.50 crore, Saturday 22.50 crore, Sunday 27.50 crore, Monday 8.25 crore. Total Rs 422.75 crore. Hindia. India business," tweeted Taran Adarsh. The Hindi dub of KGF: Chapter 2 collected a little over Rs 500 crore.

The Telugu and Tamil versions of Pathaan earned Rs 30 lakh on Monday, taking the total collection of the dubs to Rs 15.70 crore so far. The combined ticket sales of the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of the film add up to Rs 438.45 crore at the Indian box office.

See Taran Adarsh's tweets here:

#Pathaan is SUPER-STRONG on [second] Mon [weekday rates], especially after collecting a HUMONGOUS TOTAL till Weekend 2… Inches closer to #KGF2#Hindi *lifetime biz*… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr, Mon 8.25 cr. Total: ₹ 422.75 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/M9UinfXkLp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2023

In a previous post, Mr Adarsh wrote: "Pathaan: YRF drops ticket rates at national chains. YRF has decided to reduce ticket rates at national chains to make cinema-going experience more affordable in Week 2 (weekdays). Resultantly (sic), the admits on Monday (weekday rates) are similar to Friday (weekend rates)."

‘PATHAAN': YRF DROPS TICKET RATES AT NATIONAL CHAINS… #YRF has decided to reduce ticket rates at national chains to make cinema-going experience more affordable in *Week 2* [weekdays]… Resultantly, the admits on Monday [weekday rates] are similar to Friday [weekend rates]… pic.twitter.com/oldn22vXgF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2023

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone's character against the film's big bad – former agent and now a terrorist for hire Jim, played by John Abraham.