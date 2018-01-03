Paris Hilton Engaged To Boyfriend Chris Zylka. 'Fairy Tales Do Exist,' She Tweets

Highlights "You are my dream come true," she wrote The engagement reportedly happened in Colorado Chris gave her a pear-shaped diamond ring

I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! pic.twitter.com/7b3QfrODgC — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

The most romantic moment of my life! #Engagedpic.twitter.com/RyZsgVlEqK — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

I'm engaged That's hot!!! — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist! — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018