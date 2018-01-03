Paris Hilton Engaged To Boyfriend Chris Zylka. 'Fairy Tales Do Exist,' She Tweets

Highlights
- "You are my dream come true," she wrote
- The engagement reportedly happened in Colorado
- Chris gave her a pear-shaped diamond ring
I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! pic.twitter.com/7b3QfrODgC— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018
In another picture shared by the 36-year-old former reality star, she flashes her pear-shaped diamond ring (close to $2 million) and kisses Chris. "The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!" she told People magazine.
Have a look at these dreamy pictures of Paris Hilton and her fiance Chris Zylka.
January 2, 2018
The most romantic moment of my life! #Engagedpic.twitter.com/RyZsgVlEqK— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018
I'm engaged That's hot!!!— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018
I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018
Chris Zylka is known for his show The Leftovers. He was previously engaged to model Hanna Beth Merjos. However, they called off the engagement in early 2015.