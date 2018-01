Paris Hilton Engaged To Boyfriend Chris Zylka. 'Fairy Tales Do Exist,' She Tweets

Highlights "You are my dream come true," she wrote The engagement reportedly happened in Colorado Chris gave her a pear-shaped diamond ring

I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! pic.twitter.com/7b3QfrODgC — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

The most romantic moment of my life! #Engagedpic.twitter.com/RyZsgVlEqK — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

I'm engaged That's hot!!! — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist! — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

Socialite Paris Hilton is engaged to boyfriend Chris Zylka. The announcement was made by her on social media. "I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!" she wrote while posting a picture of herself with Chris. The engagement happened on a mountain top and the pictures are straight out of a fairy tale. People magazine reports that Chris proposed to Paris Hilton in Colorado, during a ski trip over the weekend.In another picture shared by the 36-year-old former reality star, she flashes her pear-shaped diamond ring (close to $2 million) and kisses Chris. "The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!" she told People magazine.Have a look at these dreamy pictures of Paris Hilton and her fiance Chris Zylka. Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka reportedly met at an Oscars party several years ago. "Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out. I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together," Chris, 32, told People magazine.Chris Zylka is known for his show. He was previously engaged to model Hanna Beth Merjos. However, they called off the engagement in early 2015.