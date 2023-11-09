Parineeti Chopra's 'Coolest' Holiday Throwback With Mom And Mother-In-Law

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

If Parineeti Chopra's holiday throwback dump is not the definition of cool, we don't know what is. The newlywed actress shared a couple of photos of herself from her Maldives trip. She also posted a picture of her girl gang that also included her mom and her mother-in-law. In one of the clicks, Parineeti can be seen cycling. In another shot, she and her girl gang are seen posing on the beach. The third shot features the actress posing next to a pool. Parineeti captioned the post, "The coolest throwback is when you go for a girls' trip that includes your Mom and Mom-in-law! Whistles, cheers, and awards for the coolest girl gang please. Also, a special thanks to Waldorf Astoria for being so welcoming and so hospitable! We are dying to come back." She added the hashtag #GirlsTrip.

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's post here:

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra shared photos from her and Raghav Chadha's first Karwa Chauth celebrations. She wrote, "Happy first Karwa Chauth my love.'

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in September. The couple hosted their haldi, sangeet and mehendi ceremony there as well. They also hosted a reception there. Their pre-wedding festivities began with a Sufi night in Delhi. The couple who got engaged in May this year, had a grand wedding in September.

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was also seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects include Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. She was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, co-starring Akshay Kumar.