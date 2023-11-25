Parineeti Chopra To Other Artists' Fan Clubs Misquoting Her: 'I Am Watching You'

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra, on Saturday afternoon, addressed the fan clubs of other artists, who have been misquoting her. Parineeti Chopra without naming the artist fan clubs in question, in a cryptic note wrote that she is "watching" them and that she will be "reporting" them if they falsely quote her praising the celebs that the accounts are dedicated to. "I am seeing fan clubs put out quotes in favour of their artists, using my name. These are fake. I have given no interviews/quotes about anyone, congratulating them or appreciating them. I am watching, and will be reporting you." The actress signed off her Instagram story with these words, "Also - get your facts checked first! A little Googling never hurt anyone," read Parineeti Chopra's Instagram story. She added a smile emoji to the note.

This is what Parineeti Chopra posted:

Screenshot of Parineeti Chopra's Instagram story.

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was also seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects include Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. She was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

On the personal front, Parineeti Chopra married AAP leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in September. The couple got engaged in May this year.