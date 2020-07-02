Parineeti Chopra Reveals The Reason Behind Her Smile In This Maldives Throwback

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra shared a picture of herself from her happy place on her Instagram profile on Thursday. Dressed in a black outfit and wearing a hat, the actress can be seen flashing a bright smile in the photograph. She accompanied it with a caption that read, "Throwback. Maldives, ocean = Smiling. Behind every smile there is a story. Mine is simple - I travel to an island and go diving every 3 months. During this lockdown, let's all share some reason that makes us smile. It could be food, family, music anything." Parineeti tagged her friend and tennis player Sania Mirza and she wrote: "I'm starting this challenge with my paagal friend Sanu."

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra, who has worked with Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade, Namaste England and the to-be released Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, posted a super cute picture with the actor on his birthday. "Mere baba ka birthday. (gotta be nice to him once a year. Tough). Happy birthday Babaaaa! May this one bring all your dreams to life," she wrote.

Parineeti Chopra has several projects in the line-up, which include the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Netflix's The Girl On The Train and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Parineeti, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, is best-known for her performances in films such as Golmaal Again, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ishaqzaade and Kill Dill among others.