Parineeti Chopra Tried To Be 'Nice' To Birthday Boy Arjun Kapoor For A Day

Parineeti Chopra with Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: parineetichopra )

Highlights Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday today

Gotta be nice to him once a year," wrote Parineeti Chopra

"Tough," she added

Parineeti Chopra, who has worked with Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade, Namaste England and the yet-to-be released Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, posted a super cute picture with the birthday boy. She accompanied the picture with an equally adorable caption. Parineeti and Arjun are often seen trolling each other on social media (all in good humour, of course). The actress wrote in her birthday note, "Mere baba ka birthday. (gotta be nice to him once a year. Tough.) Happy birthday Babaaaa! May this one bring all your dreams to life."

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's post:

Arjun Kapoor, son of film producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie, made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Ishaqzaade and he has featured in films such as 2 States, Gunday, Finding Fanny, Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan among others. The actor was last seen in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he will share screen space with Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra has several projects in the line-up, which include the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Netflix's The Girl On The Train and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Parineeti, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, is best-known for her performances in films such as Golmaal Again, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ishaqzaade and Kill Dill among others.