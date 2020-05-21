'Quarantining Alone Is Not Easy,' Writes Parineeti Chopra, Who Can't Cook

Parineeti Chopra shared this photo (courtesy parineetichopra)

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who moved into a swanky apartment in Khar West in 2015, shared a glimpse of her lonely house on Instagram and wrote a note of gratitude for those who made her life a little less mundane during the lockdown. Instagramming a sunset photo, the 31-year-old actress wrote: "Feeling so grateful for all the people in my life who love me and go that extra mile and prove it. I love you back." Parineeti, who revealed in her Instagram story that she can't cook, added in her post: "Thank you for sending me food every day, helping me with groceries, checking up on me constantly, and keeping me positive. Quarantining alone is not easy; but you made it doable." Sonam Kapoor, who is locked down in Delhi, commented: "Aww. Sending you virtual hugs." The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 and India is currently in its fourth phase of the lockdown.

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's post here:

Here's what she shared on her Instagram stories:

Meanwhile, here's how Parineeti has been keeping herself busy in lockdown.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Jabariya Jodi, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Parineeti has a long list of films lined up for release. She will be seen with Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl On The Train also stars Parineeti - the film is currently in post production. The most interesting of her projects is perhaps the Saina Nehwal biopic, which Parineeti was shooting for when production houses stalled projects amid the coronavirus lockdown.