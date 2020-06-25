Parineeti Chopra, On Brother Shivang's Birthday, Found The 'Best' Pic Of Them. Umm...

Parineeti with brother Shivang - who's who? (courtesy parineetichopra)

Highlights Parineeti wished her brother Shivang on birthday with an ROFL post

"Have you started looking like me?" she asked

Parineeti actually shared a pic with the face swap filter

Parineeti Chopra packed the best (LOL) surprise for her brother Shivang Chopra on his birthday. Parineeti, just like every sibling ever, zeroed in on a photo that surely her brother wouldn't have picked for Instagram. The photo of Parineeti and Shivang was actually clicked with the face swap filter and hence Parineeti kind of looks like her brother and Shivang uncannily resembles Parineeti. In her birthday note to her brother, Parineeti wrote: "As you grow older today, have you started looking like me? God bless. How lucky! Ok fine. Happy b'day Shaangu! We actually have so many good pictures together, but I believe only the best one should be posted on Instagram." Parineeti and Shivang's sibling trio is completed by their brother Sahaj Chopra. Parineeti is the cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra.

Take a look at Parineeti's birthday post for Shivang here:

Parineeti Chopra's birthday wishes to her family members always turn out to be quirky. On her father Pawan Chopra's birthday earlier this month, Parineeti had shared this ROFL bio for her dad: "My dad. The guy who put singing into my veins. He sings before he talks. Makes fun of everything. Everything. Is car obsessed. Buys scooters and redesigns them. Feeds everyone else before eating himself. Does not understand the concept of ordering 'less' from a menu. Army businessman. Mimics every human being he meets. (Which means he likes you). Insists on growing every vegetable at home. Hates processed food. Works out 2 hours every morning and puts us to shame."

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Jabariya Jodi and has films such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train and the Saina Nehwal biopic titled Saina in her line-up.