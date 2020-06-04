Parineeti Chopra's ROFL Bio For Dad On His Birthday: 'Makes Fun Of Everything. Everything'

Parineeti shared this throwback memory (courtesy parineetichopra)

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who loves singing, just said that she got it from her father Pawan Chopra. On his birthday on Thursday, the 31-year-old actress described her father in the most adorable way, talking about his quirky habits and some of his favourite things, that make him special. "My dad. The guy who put singing into my veins. He sings before he talks. Makes fun of everything. Everything. Is car obsessed. Buys scooters and redesigns them. Feeds everyone else before eating himself. Does not understand the concept of ordering 'less' from a menu. Army businessman," wrote Parineeti along with a bunch of throwback photos, featuring her parents along with pint-sized versions of herself and her brothers Shivang and Sahaj.

But Parineeti wasn't done yet. Continuing her post, she added: "Mimics every human being he meets. (Which means he likes you). Insists on growing every vegetable at home. Hates processed food. Works out two hours every morning and puts us to shame. Cannot eat curd if it has malai. Three bowls of dessert is nothing. Happy birthday, dad. PS - Our parents send us these singing videos from every holiday they take." Aww. The last entry in Parineeti's birthday album for her father is a video, in which Pawan Chopra can be seen singing the son Kaun Hai Jo Sapnon Mein Aaya from Jhuk Gaya Aasman.

Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra found the birthday post to be "Amazing," like she wrote in the comments:

Parineeti is a trainer classical singer with a BA degree in music. Parineeti made her debut as a playback singer in 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu, in which she co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana. She sang the track Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin. Parineeti also sang the female version of the song Teri Mitti, in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Jabariya Jodi and has films such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train and Saina in her line-up.