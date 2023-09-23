Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: An Inside Pic Of The Decor

A glimpse of Parineeti-Raghav's wedding decor. (courtesy: parineetichopra_obsession)

The big, fat wedding festivities of actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha began with a bang on Friday. After the couple received a warm welcome at the Udaipur airport what with dhol beats and floral decorations, they checked into their wedding venue, where they arrived via boats. The Friday festivities included a mehendi ceremony. Several fan clubs on social media, dedicated to the actress, have curated a picture of the decor for the wedding festivities and it is all things pretty to say the least. The decor features a floral arc with a hint of foliage. A fan club posted the inside picture from the wedding festivities on Instagram story and wrote, "A glimpse of the wedding decor. #Ragneetiwedding."

See the aforementioned picture here:

Saturday's festivities will include a haldi ceremony, which will take place during the day, followed by a welcome lunch for guests. In the evening, a 90s themed-sangeet will take place. Designer Manish Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's official wedding couturier, is also expected to fly to Udaipur today. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha's political colleagues are also expected to land in Udaipur today as well.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha checked into their wedding destination in style on Friday. The bride-to-be was stunning as ever in a red ensemble, while Raghav Chadha complemented her in a black outfit. The couple were all smiles as they made their way out of the Udaipur airport.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. The big day is tomorrow. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House.