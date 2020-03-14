Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Postponed Due To Coronavirus. New Release Date Awaited

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. (courtesy: arjunkapoor )

The makers of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postponed the release of the film amidst the coronavirus outbreak. They issued a statement on their respective Twitter profiles on Saturday and informed their fans that they have decided to delay the film's release. The makers and the cast have not announced the new release date of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which was earlier slated to release on March 20. The statement, shared by the official handle of Yash Raj Films and lead actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, read, "Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time."

Have a look at Parineeti Chopra's tweet here:

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 14, 2020

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor play the titular roles in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. This is their third collaboration after 2012 romantic-action film Ishaqzaade and 2018 romantic-comedy Namaste England. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Shahid Kapoor, on Friday, released a statement on Twitter saying that the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey has been suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus. "Team Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe," read an excerpt from his post.

Have a look at the tweet by Shahid Kapoor:

At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 14, 2020

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Ayan Mukherji has postponed the last leg of the shoot of his upcoming fantasy-thriller Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Salman Khan's international event Up Close And Personal With Salman Khan has also been postponed, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The event was scheduled in the United States from April 3 to April 12.

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, multiple states including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have decided to shut down movie theatres. The makers and the cast of Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi shared a statement on Instagram saying the release of the film has been postponed.

Irrfan Khan's comedy drama Angrezi Medium, that had already released on March 13, will be re-released again in India after theatres re-open, stated the film's director Homi Adajania on Instagram.

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Homi Adajania.

More than 80 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India till now.