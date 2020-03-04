Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor Mean Business

Arjun and Parineeti in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming thrillerSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar released on social media on Wednesday. The twisted tale of a working professional named Sandeep Kaur (Parineeti Chopra) and a cop name Pinky Dahiya will keep you hooked. The trailer is replete with crisp, well-written dialogues and a hint of dark humour. Parineeti, who wishes to escape from the city, stumbles upon a man named Pinky and offers to pay him for helping her move out but little does she know that the arrival of Pinky in her life is more than just destiny (it might as well be a conspiracy). During the pursuit of escaping from her secretive circumstances, Parineeti finds herself tangled in another pile of problems and Arjun only adds to them (deliberately or otherwise). Just like Parineeti, Arjun too is a man on a mission and definitely not a healthy one. Neena Gupta, Rajdeep Ahlawat and Raghuvir Yadav provide the much-needed comic relief in the trailer.

Check out the trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar here:

On Tuesday, both Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra gave brief character sketches of each other's roles in the film by sharing the posters on social media. "My one and only partner in crime, since day 1. Introducing Pinky," wrote Parineeti, while Arjun introduced Parineeti's character and wrote: "Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep Kaur urf Parineeti Chopra in Dibakar Banerjee's , releasing on March 20, 2020!"

Other thanSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Parineeti and Arjun co-starred in Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. The film is slated to release on March 20.