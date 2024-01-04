Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Big, Fat Wedding Video Is Love, Actually

Parineeti and Raghav in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Parineeti Chopra just shared her and Raghav Chadha's official wedding video and it is straight out of a fairytale. The video encapsulates the essence of all the wedding festivities - from the big day to the haldi, mehendi, sangeet ceremonies and Sufi night to Parineeti's bridal entry and her choora ceremony - the video has it all as the track O Piya, sung by Parineeti Chopra plays in the backdrop. The video also has picture-perfect moments of the fam-jam, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun. Parineeti Chopra captioned the post, "Cannot help but absolutely adore these moments." Parineeti Chopra's wedding gift for husband Raghav Chadha was a special song called O Piya that she had sung and recorded for him.

See Parineeti Chopra's post here:

Check out the extended version of the song here:

Parineeti and Raghav had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in September last year. They also hosted a reception for them there. Posting pictures from their wedding album, the couple wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other...Our forever begins now."

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects include Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. She was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was also seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.