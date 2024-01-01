Inside Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's 'Cozy, Warm And Full Of Fuzzies' Holiday Album

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband AAP leader Raghav Chadha welcomed the New Year in Europe. On the first day of 2024, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha treated their fans and followers to a bunch of photos from their holiday. In the first picture, shared, Parineeti can be seen resting her head on Raghav's chest as they sat in a restaurant. While Raghav wore a beige sweater, Parineeti was seen in a cream and black outfit. Both of them smiled as they posed for the camera. In the next photo, Parineeti shared a closeup picture of a packaged cupcake. In one of the photos, Parineeti's brother Shivang also posed with them. Sharing the pictures, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Spent Christmas and NYE quietly with my loves, hugging them tightly and eating chocolate in bed. It was cozy, warm and full of fuzzies."

Take a look at the post below:

The AAP leader also shared several photos from their holiday album. In one photo, Parineeti pinched his cheek as they sat inside a restaurant. In another picture, they posed together on a balcony. He captioned the post, “She called me Santa, but it's me who got the most wonderful present of all! Wishing you all a very Happy New Year, one filled with love, joy and peace.”

Take a look at the post below:

Ahead of Christmas, the Ishaqzaade star treated her fans and followers to a brand new picture of herself and her husband AAP leader Raghav Chadha. In the picture, we can see the two dressed in their winter best. Parineeti Chopra can be seen leaning on her husband Raghav, who looks at her lovingly. For the caption, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Falling on my Santa for life." Parineeti's sibling Sahaj was the first to drop a comment below the post. Sahaj Chopra wrote, "Heer - Ranjha."

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. In addition to Chamkila, she will be seen in Capsule Gill as well. On the personal front, Parineeti Chopra married AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in September, this year.