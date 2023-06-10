Vidya Balan Remembers Parineeta Director Pradeep Sarkar: 'Thank You For Believing In Me Even When I Didn't'

Vidya Balan with Pradeep Sarkar in a throwback. (courtesy: balanvidya)

Vidya Balan's Parineeta has completed 18 years of its release. It marked her Bollywood debut. The film, by the late Pradeep Sarkar, also starred Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. To mark the special day, Vidya Balan has shared a montage featuring herself, Pradeep Sarkar and the cast of the film. Along with the video, the actress also wrote a note for the late director. She said, “Until I can say it to you in person again, Thank you Dada for Parineeta and for believing in me even when I didn't. 18 years to Parineeta today.” Replying to the post, Dia Mirza dropped red heart emojis. Actress Sayani Gupta said, “You beauty! Everything about this film is so charming and heartwarming! Dada.” Actress Aditi Rao Hydari wrote a “love” note under the post.

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who was also known for his work in movies like Helicopter Eela and Mardaani, died at the age of 67 in March this year. Before venturing into films, Pradeep Sarkar directed several popular music videos and commercials. He made his directorial debut with Parineeta in 2005.

Earlier, in an interview with Simi Garewal, Vidya Balan opened up about how Pradeep Sarkar believed in her and gave her a much-needed break. She said, “Dada was convinced I was Lolita [Vidya's character in the film], producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra Chopra wasn't.” Referring to the music video Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali, Vidya Balan said, “That was my video with Pradeep Sarkar. I had done a couple of ads with him but it was through the video that he realised that he could mould me the way he wanted to”.

Vidya Balan was last seen in Jalsa, which also started Shefali Shah.