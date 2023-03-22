Gudi Padwa 2023: Vidya Balan, Shraddha Kapoor, Mithila Palkar And Other Celebs Share Wishes

Image was shared by Vidya Balan. (courtesy: balanvidya)

Happy Gudi Padwa, everyone. It marks the beginning of Maharashtrian New Year. The day is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour. Oh, and, not to forget, our Bollywood celebrities are also observing the day in the best possible way. Actress Mithila Palkar has shared a picture from her Gudi Padwa celebration to wish her fans on Instagram. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Gudi Padwa.” She also wrote a Happy Ugaadi note for everyone. Ugadi is celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.





Actress Vidya Balan has also shared Gudi Padwa wishes on Instagram. The actress looks gorgeous in a red saree with golden work on it. For the side note, she wrote, “Happy Gudi Padwa.” Vidya's Jalsa co-star Shefali Shah dropped red heart eye emojis under the post.

Legendary Amitabh Bachchan also extended the warmest greeting on the occasion.

T 4594 - Gudi Padwa .. Ugadi .. Chaitra Sukhladi .. greetings and prayers ..???? pic.twitter.com/ZrrTUgdTaS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 22, 2023

Here's how Karisma Kapoor posted on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Shilpa Shetty marked the day by posting the first-look picture from her upcoming film KD - The Devil. Shilpa will play the role of Satyavati in the film. In the pic, Shilpa is giving major retro vibes. In the caption, she wrote, “Ugadi subhakankshalu.. Gudi Padwyachya hardik shubheccha…On this auspicious day of NEW beginnings, I'm thrilled to share with you a NEW character entering the war in KD's battlefield as Satyavati.”



Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of her latest film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, shared a picture from the festivities on Instagram Stories. The text attached to the post read, “Happy Gudi Padwa, everyone.”

Veteran actress Hema Malini's Gudi Padwa note read, “To all those celebrating New Year today - Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Cheti Chand - Have a wonderful day of festivities, family togetherness and joy always! Auspicious blessed beginning to all.”

Wishing everyone a very happy Gudi Padwa!