Pari Box Office Collection Day 6: Anushka Sharma's Film Earns Over Rs 21 Crore Pari Box Office Collection: Anushka Sharma's film has added Rs 1.73 crore more to its total earnings

Share EMAIL PRINT Anushka Sharma in Pari (Image courtesy: taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Pari has earned Rs 21.08 crore This week, the film has earned over Rs 6 crore Pari also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor Pari's current total now stands at Rs 21.08 crore. The film has completed six days in the theatres now. Wednesday's collections have so far been the lowest while on Sunday, Pari earned the maximum - Rs 5.51 crore. Anushka Sharma's Pari is directed by Prosit Roy and the supernatural thriller also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor.



Here's a day-wise break-up of Pari's box office collection.

#Pari Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr, Mon 2.14 cr, Tue 1.87 cr, Wed 1.73 cr. Total: 21.08 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2018



In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Pari 2 stars out of 5. "Pari is a 'deadly' variation on Anushka's previous production Phillauri, in which a benign, impish spirit had pinned sweetly for an unrequited love from an earlier era" he wrote.



Pari is Anushka Sharma's third film as a producer, after NH10 and Phillauri. She co-owns Clean Slate Films with her brother Karnesh.



3 Storeys, Hate Story 4 and Dil Juunglee are up for release this Friday while two major films - Ajay Devgn's Raid and Rani Mukerji's Hichki - are slated to hit the screens in the coming weeks.





