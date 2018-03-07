Pari Box Office Collection Day 5: Anushka Sharma's Film Is Almost At 20 Crores Pari Box Office Collection Day 5: The film has raked in a sum of Rs 19.35 crores

Pari Box Office Collection Day 5: A still from the movie (courtesy taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights Pari is Anushka Sharma's first film this year Pari's box office numbers went down as the week started The movie currently stands at almost Rs 20 crores Pari fetched Rs 5.51 crores on Sunday. On its opening day, the movie had recorded a score of Rs 4.36 crores. Providing a day-wise break-up of the movie's collection figures, Taran Adarsh shared this Instagram post:

#Pari Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr, Mon 2.14 cr, Tue 1.87 cr. Total: Rs 19.35 cr. India biz. A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on Mar 7, 2018 at 2:15am PST



Taran Adarsh had earlier reviewed Pari's weekend collection figures as "ordinary." Nevertheless, Anushka Sharma's performance has impressed the audience and critics alike. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Pari will definitely be remembered for Anushka Sharma's spirited performance. It isn't difficult to see why she has put her money on the film. It gives her a role of substance and she does full justice to it." Directed by Prosit Roy, the supernatural thriller is Anushka Sharma's first film after she married Virat Kohli in December.



Pari marks Anushka Sharma's third film as a producer - she co-owns Clean Slate Films with her brother. Previously, she's also produced 2015's critically acclaimed NH10 and last year's Phillauri, the story of a friendly ghost. Pari will soon be joined by two much awaited Bollywood films at the theatres - Raid on March 16 and Hichki on March 23.



