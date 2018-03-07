Pari Box Office Collection Day 5: Anushka Sharma's Film Is Almost At 20 Crores

Anushka Sharma's Pari has almost made it to the Rs 20 crore mark. The movie has completed five days at the theatres now and has raked in a sum of Rs 19.35 crores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie made over Rs 10 crores during the weekend but witnessed the scores go down on Monday and Tuesday with Rs 2.14 crores and Rs 1.87 crores respectively. So far, Sunday's collection figures have been the best for the movie - Pari fetched Rs 5.51 crores on Sunday. On its opening day, the movie had recorded a score of Rs 4.36 crores. Providing a day-wise break-up of the movie's collection figures, Taran Adarsh shared this Instagram post:
Pari marks Anushka Sharma's third film as a producer - she co-owns Clean Slate Films with her brother. Previously, she's also produced 2015's critically acclaimed NH10 and last year's Phillauri, the story of a friendly ghost. Pari will soon be joined by two much awaited Bollywood films at the theatres - Raid on March 16 and Hichki on March 23.