Pari Box Office Collection Day 4: Anushka Sharma's Film Scores 17 Crores

Anushka Sharma's Pari released on Friday and has completed four days in theatres already. Pari opened to make a little over four crores on its first day while it gained momentum over the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the movie collected over Rs 10 crores but its box office numbers witnessed a sharp dip at the start of the week. In four days, Anushka's new film has now managed to make Rs 17.48 crores, shared trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With Rs 5.51, Pari collected the highest single-day figures on Sunday. This is what Taran Adarsh Instagrammed: "#Pari Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr, Mon 2.14 cr. Total: Rs 17.48 cr. India biz."
Highlights
- Pari is Anushka Sharma's first film this year
- Pari scored it's highest one-day figure on Sunday
- The collection figures dropped on Monday
Earlier on Monday, the trade analyst said that even with 10 crores, Pari had a rather "ordinary weekend". Pari may have had a cold show at the box office but Anushka's performance as a possessed forest girl has been much appreciated.
In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Pari will definitely be remembered for Anushka Sharma's spirited performance. It isn't difficult to see why she has put her money on the film. It gives her a role of substance and she does full justice to it."
Pari, a supernatural thriller, marks filmmaker Prosit Roy's debut movie and Anushka Sharma's first film after she married Virat Kohli in December.