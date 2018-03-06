Pari Box Office Collection Day 4: Anushka Sharma's Film Scores 17 Crores

Pari Box Office Collection Day 4: A still from the movie (courtesy taranadarsh)

  1. Pari is Anushka Sharma's first film this year
  2. Pari scored it's highest one-day figure on Sunday
  3. The collection figures dropped on Monday
Anushka Sharma's Pari released on Friday and has completed four days in theatres already. Pari opened to make a little over four crores on its first day while it gained momentum over the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the movie collected over Rs 10 crores but its box office numbers witnessed a sharp dip at the start of the week. In four days, Anushka's new film has now managed to make Rs 17.48 crores, shared trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With Rs 5.51, Pari collected the highest single-day figures on Sunday. This is what Taran Adarsh Instagrammed: "#Pari Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr, Mon 2.14 cr. Total: Rs 17.48 cr. India biz."
 


Earlier on Monday, the trade analyst said that even with 10 crores, Pari had a rather "ordinary weekend". Pari may have had a cold show at the box office but Anushka's performance as a possessed forest girl has been much appreciated.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Pari will definitely be remembered for Anushka Sharma's spirited performance. It isn't difficult to see why she has put her money on the film. It gives her a role of substance and she does full justice to it."

Last Friday, Pari joined rom-com Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety at the theatres, which has turned out to be a super-hit. Pari still has a long window till much awaited Bollywood films arrive in theatres on March 16 - Hichki and Raid are lined up for release.

Pari, a supernatural thriller, marks filmmaker Prosit Roy's debut movie and Anushka Sharma's first film after she married Virat Kohli in December.
 

