Paresh Rawal On Why He Didn't Launch Son Aditya: 'I Don't Have That Kind Of Money'

Paresh Rawal, in an interview with Indian Express, said that he "didn't launch" his son in Bollywood because he "doesn't have that kind of money." Aditya Rawal, who worked as a co-writer on Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor's Panipat,made his acting debut with Zee5 Original's Bamfaad last year. He recently signed a Hansal Mehta-directed film, co-starring Kunal Kapoor's son and Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Kapoor. Talking about how his son's "work is fetching him work," Paresh Rawal told the publication: "I did not launch him as my son because I don't have that kind of money. To launch my son, you require a big machinery. But isn't this good? Through his own effort, he got noticed. People loved his work in Bamfaad. And now, he is working with Hansal Mehta. I mean, he is working with a director like him. So, his work is fetching him work. He doesn't need his father's recommendation."

Aditya Rawal studied scriptwriting at NYU and trained in London International School of Performing Arts for acting. Talking about Aditya's career in Bollywood before his acting debut, Paresh Rawal said: "Before my son became an actor, he was a writer. He went to NYU to study script writing and play writing. In regard to acting, he trained in London International School of Performing Arts, London for 6-8 months."

Aditya co-wrote Panipat with Ashutosh Gowariker, who directed the 2019 film, Ashok Chakradhar, Chandrashekhar Dhavalikar and Ranjeet Bahadur.

Recently, Hansal Mehta announced his new film, produced by Anubhav Sinha, with Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal in the lead roles.

Paresh Rawal is a renowned actor, producer and politician. His film credits include Naam, Shiva, Mohra, Tamanna, Aitraaz, Table No. 21, Zilla Ghaziabad, Andaz Apna Apna, Chachi 420, Hera Pheri, Nayak, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Welcome and OMG - Oh My God! He will next be seen in Hungama 2.