Parenting Influencer Jamal Morton Announces Death Of 2-Year-Old Daughter

Georgia-based parenting influencer Jamal Morton, popularly known as J'Amore, is mourning the devastating loss of his youngest daughter, Sadé Rose. The little one died after accidentally drowning at the family's swimming pool.

Sharing images of the two-year-old daughter on social media, the influencer shared the heartbreaking news with a heartfelt message before announcing he would be stepping away from social media to grieve.

On June 23, he wrote in an Instagram post alongside photos of his toddler, “You were the best daughter a father could ever ask for. Losing a child is a pain I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. I hate to make this post but y'all won't be seeing me for a while. I have to take a break. I lost my daughter.”

Addressing his daughter directly, he added, “I hope heaven is real because I can't imagine you being all alone by yourself. So, God, if you're real please watch over my baby. Rest in Peace my sweet angel. Daddy loves you forever Rose.”

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In a now-deleted GoFundMe campaign, Morton said his daughter believed she could swim on her own before wandering outside and entering the family's swimming pool.

“I lost my daughter. She thought she was a big girl and could swim all by herself. She walked out of the house and got into the pool, where she drowned. Please send us home. We have to move away because we can't live in that house anymore, and I don't think I'll ever be able to work anytime soon,” he wrote.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC News that deputies responded to a residence in Hoschton, Georgia, on Sunday. Authorities said there was a death at the home that “appears to be accidental in nature.”

Morton later shared a video on TikTok showing Sadé Rose smiling as she leaned over her Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake to blow out candles during her second birthday celebration. The video included a “RIP” text overlay and a message explaining that he would be taking time away from social media.

The TikTok post, Instagram tribute and GoFundMe campaign have since been removed, although a Facebook announcement remains online.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Morton's management team said the influencer would no longer be posting or responding to messages while he and his family mourn their loss. The team said it would manage his social media accounts during his absence.