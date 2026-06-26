Taylor Swift’s Bridal Style May Be Her Biggest Fashion Moment Yet

As excitement continues to build around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, fans are now eagerly waiting to see what the singer might wear on her big day. While the couple has not confirmed any wedding details, new reports suggest Swift have “multiple outfit changes” and “several custom dresses” planned for the celebration, scheduled to take place at New York's Madison Square Garden.

One of the names reportedly linked to the bridal looks is Monse, the fashion label created by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, who previously served as creative directors at Oscar de la Renta.

Swift has worn their designs on several occasions over the years. Despite all the speculation, fans may have to wait until the wedding day to find out which designer she has chosen.

A source told Page Six, “Taylor Swift is expected to have multiple outfit changes during her highly anticipated wedding celebration to Travis Kelce next weekend.

“Several custom dresses in the running that she will choose from, with one of the top contenders by Monse designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, the former co-creative directors of Oscar de la Renta.”

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia have been among Taylor Swift's favourite designers for years. She has worn their designs at many major events, including Travis Kelce's Tight End University event in Nashville, Selena Gomez's wedding, the Cats premiere in 2019, 2021 Grammy Awards, 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and during several memorable stops on the Eras Tour.

The insider added, “When a brand frequently dresses a celebrity, it would not be uncommon for them to have a mannequin made of the star so they could work on the dress without needing them to come in. Measurements would be so exact that a mannequin would even have accurate wrists and ankles.”

According to multiple previous reports, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to get married on July 4, the same day as celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States.