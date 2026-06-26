Darshan's Wife On Son Vineesh's Viral Road Incident: 'He Was Not Driving The Vehicle, The Driver Was'



Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's son, Vineesh, has found himself at the centre of social media speculation following reports of a minor road incident in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

As multiple unverified versions of the incident began circulating online, Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi Darshan, issued an official clarification, dismissing the claims as false and misleading.

What's Happening

According to Vijayalakshmi's statement, Vineesh was not driving the vehicle when the minor road incident took place. She said that their driver was behind the wheel and that the other party involved later acknowledged that the accident was their mistake and apologised.

Sharing the statement on social media, Vijayalakshmi wrote, "Dear all, we would like to clarify that the news being circulated by certain media outlets claiming that Vinish met with an accident and has been hospitalised is completely false."

She added, "Vinish is absolutely safe and doing well. He was not driving the vehicle; as is usually the case, our driver was behind the wheel. A minor road incident occurred, which, unfortunately, is not uncommon in Bengaluru traffic. The other party involved acknowledged that it was their mistake and even apologised."

She further clarified that Vineesh had stepped out of the vehicle only to check on the well-being of the people on the two-wheeler, adding that those moments were taken out of context and misrepresented online.

"Vinish merely stepped out of the vehicle to ensure that the people on the bike were safe. Unfortunately, those few moments have been taken out of context and presented in a completely misleading manner," she wrote.

Vijayalakshmi concluded the statement saying, "As a family, we are already going through a difficult time, and the spread of such unverified and sensationalized news only adds to our pain and anxiety. We sincerely request everyone, especially media organizations, to verify facts before publishing or broadcasting information that can cause unnecessary distress to individuals and their families. We also request everyone not to believe or share these false reports. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Background

Initial reports claimed that Vineesh had met with an accident and was hospitalised after a Ford Endeavour linked to him was involved in a collision with a two-wheeler.

The reports also alleged that the incident led to a heated exchange with locals at the spot.