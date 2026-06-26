Reese Witherspoon And Billionaire Boyfriend Oliver Haarmann Shared A Rare PDA Moment At The Elle Premiere In NYC

Reese Witherspoon and her billionaire boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann, put their romance on full display during their official red-carpet debut at the premiere of Elle in New York City.

The couple shared a rare public display of affection, holding hands, smiling warmly at each other and posing for photographers, marking one of their most affectionate appearances since going public with their relationship.

Witherspoon, who attended the event alongside her son Deacon, looked every bit the Elle Woods icon in a custom pink Monse lace gown with off-the-shoulder puff sleeves. Haarmann complemented her look in a navy suit paired with a pink tie.

The Oscar-winning actress and the German financier were first linked in July 2024. At the time, a source told media outlet People that the “Big Little Lies” alum was “taking things slow” with her new man.

Their romance became more visible in September that year when they were spotted together in New York City, followed by another outing where they were seen holding hands.

However, things appeared to get more serious between the two that September when they were spotted taking a stroll around NYC. Their 13-year-old son, Tennessee, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth, and Deacon, 21, whom she shares with Ryan Phillippe were also with them.

Since then, the pair has continued to keep their relationship largely private, making only occasional public appearances. In May 2025, reports suggested the couple were exploring luxury apartments in Manhattan, with sources claiming Witherspoon wanted to spend more time in New York as one of her children attends New York University.

“They are looking in the area because [one of her kids] is attending NYU and Reese wants to be close,” our insider said, “They've toured the apartment twice already and were very sweet and affectionate at both tours.”

The couple also enjoyed a romantic getaway to St. Tropez last summer, where they were photographed sharing kisses aboard a luxury yacht and swimming together in the Mediterranean.

Before dating Haarmann, Witherspoon was married to talent agent Jim Toth from 2011 until their separation in 2023. She was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008, with whom she shares two children, Ava and Deacon.